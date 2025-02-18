National Football League 2025 NFL franchise tag tracker: Tee Higgins leads list of candidates (again) Published Feb. 18, 2025 6:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The new league year doesn't officially begin until March 12, but before that, NFL teams can lock in an impending free agent with the franchise tag.

The franchise tag window is open from now until March 4 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can place their designated tag on one player per year. There are three different versions available, and their value depends on a player's position and whether he has been previously tagged. Here's the quick rundown, but if you want more details, be sure to check out our explainer:

Exclusive tag, which means a player can't negotiate with other teams. Its value is based on the current average salary of the five highest-paid players at a position.

Non-exclusive tag, which means a player can still negotiate with other teams. Its value is based on the average salary of the five highest-paid players at a position over the past five years. This is the tag most often used.

Transition tag, which means a player can negotiate with other teams and his current team can match any offer he receives. Its value is based on the average of the 10 highest-paid players at a position.

A franchise-tagged player and his team have until July 15 (exclusive and non-exclusive) or July 21 (transition) to work out a long-term extension. If the deadline passes before a deal is reached, then he has until Nov. 11 to sign his one-year tender.

Below, we'll be tracking which players have been tagged so far and who could be next. The biggest name is Tee Higgins, who played under the franchise tag last season and would get a 120 percent raise if the Bengals use it on him again.

Franchise tag candidates

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride

Baltimore Ravens OL Ronnie Stanley

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Dallas Cowboys DL Osa Odighizuwa

Detroit Lions DB Carlton Davis III

Kansas City Chiefs OL Trey Smith

Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold

Philadelphia Eagles LB Zack Baun and DL Josh Sweat

