National Football League What is the NFL franchise tag? How does it work? Published Feb. 18, 2025 10:28 a.m. ET

With the Super Bowl behind us, it's time for teams to focus on building up their squads for the next season. One way to do that is with the franchise tag. Check out everything you need to know about the NFL's franchise tag for the 2025 season.

What is the NFL franchise tag?

The NFL franchise tag is a way for a team to keep a player from leaving in free agency. When the tag is applied to a player, they receive a one-year contract to stay with the team.

Any player who will be a free agent this year can be tagged. However, there are three different tags that can be used.

What are the different types of NFL franchise tags?

Exclusive franchise tag: Players cannot negotiate with other teams. Teams must offer the average of the top five salaries at the player's position during the current year, or 120% of that player's previous salary.

Non-exclusive franchise tag: Players can negotiate with other teams, but teams reserve the right to match an offer sheet. If they decide not to match an offer, the team providing the new contract must also provide two 1st round picks in return for signing the player.

Transition tag: Transition tags are similar to non-exclusive franchise tags with two exceptions. First, the salary is determined by the average of the top-10 highest players at a position. Second, if a player receives an offer and their team doesn't match, then they will not receive compensatory picks.

How much does a tagged player make in the upcoming season?

A franchise tag's value depends on a player's position and the type of tag applied.

For a non-exclusive tag, the value is determined by the greater of two figures: either the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the past five years or 120% of the player's previous salary.

A transition tag, on the other hand, is valued at the average of the top 10 salaries for that position.

When is the NFL franchise tag deadline in 2025?

The NFL franchise tag deadline is March 4, 2025, at 4 p.m. ET. The franchise tag window opened on February 18.

