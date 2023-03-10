National Football League
National Football League

WR Odell Beckham Jr. holding NFL workout on Friday

Updated Mar. 10, 2023 2:12 p.m. EST

Odell Beckham Jr. is another step closer to returning to action.

The 30-year-old receiver, recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, is holding a workout for NFL teams on Friday in Arizona.

ESPN notes that the New York Giants, with whom Beckham spent the first five seasons of his NFL career, will be among the teams in attendance.

CBS Sports reported that the workout will be at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Beckham met with a handful of teams in the latter half of the 2022 season, including the Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. Ultimately, those teams determined that he wasn't healthy enough to take the field and opted to not sign him.

He last played in 2021, when he caught two passes including a touchdown — before tearing his ACL — in the Rams' Super Bowl victory. He played for the Cleveland Browns from 2019 until midway through the 2021 season, when he was waived and signed with the Rams.

Beckham, who has five 1,000-plus-yard receiving seasons, has suffered four season-ending injuries during his eight-year NFL career: a fractured ankle in 2017, a quad injury in 2018 and two torn ACLs (2020 and 2021).

