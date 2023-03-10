WR Odell Beckham Jr. holding NFL workout on Friday
Odell Beckham Jr. is another step closer to returning to action.
The 30-year-old receiver, recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, is holding a workout for NFL teams on Friday in Arizona.
ESPN notes that the New York Giants, with whom Beckham spent the first five seasons of his NFL career, will be among the teams in attendance.
CBS Sports reported that the workout will be at 2:30 p.m. PT.
Beckham met with a handful of teams in the latter half of the 2022 season, including the Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. Ultimately, those teams determined that he wasn't healthy enough to take the field and opted to not sign him.
He last played in 2021, when he caught two passes including a touchdown — before tearing his ACL — in the Rams' Super Bowl victory. He played for the Cleveland Browns from 2019 until midway through the 2021 season, when he was waived and signed with the Rams.
Beckham, who has five 1,000-plus-yard receiving seasons, has suffered four season-ending injuries during his eight-year NFL career: a fractured ankle in 2017, a quad injury in 2018 and two torn ACLs (2020 and 2021).
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Vitali: It's time for the Packers to trust Jordan Love
- Lamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
- Daniel Jones must make good on Giants' huge investment
- 2023 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Lamar Jackson atop deep group of QBs
- Should Bears deal No. 1 overall pick? Ranking five potential trade hauls
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Texas spring storylines: Can Arch Manning win Longhorns’ QB battle?
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- NASCAR power rankings: Ross Chastain rises to top spot after Las Vegas
- Jim Boeheim defined Syracuse basketball in every way
- Early bettors backing Justin Fields to win NFL MVP award in 2023-24
- Packers appear ready to move on to Jordan LoveSaints have their QB in Derek Carr but might lose their top-10 defenseWhy Raiders should mold offense around RB Josh Jacobs in QB-rich AFC West
- NFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, BearsWhy new Titans GM Ran Carthon is the team-builder Tennessee needsKyler Murray advised to 'grow up' by Cardinals teammate; Brown defends QB
- NFL mock draft: What's the first-round outlook after the combine?Giants place non-exclusive franchise tag on RB Saquon BarkleyRavens hire Smith, Lewis as assistant coaches
- Packers appear ready to move on to Jordan LoveSaints have their QB in Derek Carr but might lose their top-10 defenseWhy Raiders should mold offense around RB Josh Jacobs in QB-rich AFC West
- NFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, BearsWhy new Titans GM Ran Carthon is the team-builder Tennessee needsKyler Murray advised to 'grow up' by Cardinals teammate; Brown defends QB
- NFL mock draft: What's the first-round outlook after the combine?Giants place non-exclusive franchise tag on RB Saquon BarkleyRavens hire Smith, Lewis as assistant coaches