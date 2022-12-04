National Football League
Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes heat up as WR visits teams
21 mins ago

The recruiting battle for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be down to the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Beckham Jr., who suffered a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, has not been willing to work out for teams, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday. 

All three teams pursuing OBJ are expecting him to contribute in the playoffs rather than getting much from him in the regular season, Glazer reported, and the receiver might make a decision this week. All three teams are exploring longer-term deals with him as well, Glazer reported. 

The Giants leadership and owner John Mara went to dinner with Beckham Jr., then he met with the team's coaching and medical staffs the next day, Glazer reported. The next day, the receiver met with the Bills coaches and superstar linebacker Von Miller, who has been pushing hard for OBJ to join the team.

On Monday, Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys, then attend a Dallas Mavericks game with floor seats, Glazer reported, and on Tuesday he'll meet with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and other team leaders.

Beckham Jr. had 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns and Rams last season, and he caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games.

