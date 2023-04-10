National Basketball Association
Are Lakers a Western Conference finals threat?
National Basketball Association

Are Lakers a Western Conference finals threat?

Published Apr. 10, 2023 7:24 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the NBA's most intriguing teams heading into the postseason. 

The squad got off to a horrendous start, but after a historic stretch from Anthony Davis, LeBron James' usual greatness, plus a significant boost from a few assets acquired via trade, L.A. became the first team in two decades to finish with a winning record (43-39) after starting 2-10.

So how good are they heading into the postseason?

Shannon Sharpe isn't high on the purple and gold despite his love for the team, giving it just a 15% chance to qualify for the Western Conference finals.

"Eventually one day, we're going to see a play-in team possibly win, but it's hard because it's not a one-off," he told Skip Bayless Monday on "Undisputed."

"In football, [it's] one game. A team gets hot, they can take off. Man, to beat a team four out of seven, that's something entirely different. But they do have two top players in the NBA, LeBron and AD. They have great complimentary pieces. I love Austin Reaves. [D'Angelo Russell| can shoot the 3, he's great with LeBron in the pick-and-roll.

"But sometimes they get a little careless with the basketball … they can turn the ball over three or four times. They have these spells where they go three, four minutes and don't score the basketball. That's concerning to me, because … they had trouble putting away Utah [on Sunday]. All the teams in the playoffs will be better than Utah."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayless was much more optimistic.

"I'm giving them a 50% chance to win the West. I believe it will be L.A. vs. Phoenix for the Western Conference finals and I believe Phoenix will win that in seven games," Bayless predicted.

"This is the weirdest year in the West I've ever seen. I look at Denver, they have the sixth-best odds to win the title this year, [Lakers] have the seventh-best. Are [the Lakers] better than Denver? Next in line, how about Memphis? They have the eighth-best odds, [Lakers] have the seventh. So they should be favored over Memphis, who they're going to play in the first round of the playoffs."

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Julie Ertz's return delivers jolt of happiness to USWNT
Julie Ertz's return delivers jolt of happiness to USWNT
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes