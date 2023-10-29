Major League Baseball
Couple's MLB-inspired Halloween costume pays homage to Randy Johnson's infamous bird mishap
Updated Oct. 29, 2023 8:51 p.m. ET

There's no need to search for the "best Halloween costume of 2023" anymore, the contest is over. 

Prior to World Series Game 2, a couple went viral on social media after paying homage to Randy Johnson's infamous bird incident with their costumes.

The photo portrayed a guy dressed from head-to-toe in a retro Arizona Diamondbacks uniform, donning Johnson's No. 51 jersey, and a girl next to him covered in bird feathers decorated with fake blood as her costume.

Johnson's incident occurred during his tenure with Arizona in 2001, when he remarkably struck a bird in midair while warming up for a spring training game. 

Coincidentally, Zac Gallen also accomplished a similar feat this year, which means the D-backs have successfully made the Fall Classic in each season that a starting pitcher accidentally plunked a bird. 

In 2001, the D-backs defeated the New York Yankees on a Luis Gonzales walk-off single in Game 7, while the result of this year's World Series is yet to be determined.

