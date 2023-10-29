Couple's MLB-inspired Halloween costume pays homage to Randy Johnson's infamous bird mishap
There's no need to search for the "best Halloween costume of 2023" anymore, the contest is over.
Prior to World Series Game 2, a couple went viral on social media after paying homage to Randy Johnson's infamous bird incident with their costumes.
The photo portrayed a guy dressed from head-to-toe in a retro Arizona Diamondbacks uniform, donning Johnson's No. 51 jersey, and a girl next to him covered in bird feathers decorated with fake blood as her costume.
Johnson's incident occurred during his tenure with Arizona in 2001, when he remarkably struck a bird in midair while warming up for a spring training game.
Coincidentally, Zac Gallen also accomplished a similar feat this year, which means the D-backs have successfully made the Fall Classic in each season that a starting pitcher accidentally plunked a bird.
In 2001, the D-backs defeated the New York Yankees on a Luis Gonzales walk-off single in Game 7, while the result of this year's World Series is yet to be determined.
