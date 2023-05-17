Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen echoes Randy Johnson, kills bird with pitch
It must be an Arizona Diamondbacks thing.
Over 22 years after Hall of Famer Randy Johnson accidentally hit and killed a bird with a fastball during a 2001 Spring Training game, current Arizona ace Zac Gallen did something very similar during an off-day pitching session before the D-Backs' game against the Athletics in Oakland on Wednesday.
Cameras caught Gallen striking a bird with what the broadcast crew said was a curveball, altering the trajectory of the pitch. Unlike Johnson's victim, which died in an explosion of feathers, this bird seemed to meet a more peaceful end, simply falling to the ground near the right-field foul line at the Oakland Coliseum.
Still, social media had plenty to say about the incident, with some fans saying that it only proves that the 27-year-old Gallen is the heir to Johnson's throne as legendary Diamondbacks ace. Others pointed out that Johnson's bird incident preceded the best season in franchise history, which ended in a 2001 World Series championship. Johnson also won the National League Cy Young award that year.
Gallen is having another strong season so far in 2023, going 6-1 over 57.1 innings across nine starts with a 2.35 ERA, 70 strikeouts and eight walks. He is one of the faces of a young Diamondbacks core aiming to compete with the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West.
-
Aaron Judge bristles at cheater talk after sideways glance before HR
Clayton Kershaw, pitching days after mother's death, deserves a historic ovation
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers are back, Yankees too?
-
MLB Mailbag: Bryce Harper or Rockies? Does José Abreu need a vacation?
Judge's HR breaks maple leaf, lifts Yankees over Blue Jays in drama-filled game
With Jacob deGrom down, the Rangers are finding another ace in Nathan Eovaldi
-
Could Walker Buehler return to Dodgers this year? He thinks so
Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker will undergo Tommy John surgery
Oakland A's reach agreement for potential stadium site on Las Vegas Strip
-
Aaron Judge bristles at cheater talk after sideways glance before HR
Clayton Kershaw, pitching days after mother's death, deserves a historic ovation
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers are back, Yankees too?
-
MLB Mailbag: Bryce Harper or Rockies? Does José Abreu need a vacation?
Judge's HR breaks maple leaf, lifts Yankees over Blue Jays in drama-filled game
With Jacob deGrom down, the Rangers are finding another ace in Nathan Eovaldi
-
Could Walker Buehler return to Dodgers this year? He thinks so
Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker will undergo Tommy John surgery
Oakland A's reach agreement for potential stadium site on Las Vegas Strip