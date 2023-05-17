Major League Baseball
Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen echoes Randy Johnson, kills bird with pitch
Major League Baseball

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen echoes Randy Johnson, kills bird with pitch

Updated May. 17, 2023 7:19 p.m. ET

It must be an Arizona Diamondbacks thing.

Over 22 years after Hall of Famer Randy Johnson accidentally hit and killed a bird with a fastball during a 2001 Spring Training game, current Arizona ace Zac Gallen did something very similar during an off-day pitching session before the D-Backs' game against the Athletics in Oakland on Wednesday.

Cameras caught Gallen striking a bird with what the broadcast crew said was a curveball, altering the trajectory of the pitch. Unlike Johnson's victim, which died in an explosion of feathers, this bird seemed to meet a more peaceful end, simply falling to the ground near the right-field foul line at the Oakland Coliseum.

Still, social media had plenty to say about the incident, with some fans saying that it only proves that the 27-year-old Gallen is the heir to Johnson's throne as legendary Diamondbacks ace. Others pointed out that Johnson's bird incident preceded the best season in franchise history, which ended in a 2001 World Series championship. Johnson also won the National League Cy Young award that year.

Gallen is having another strong season so far in 2023, going 6-1 over 57.1 innings across nine starts with a 2.35 ERA, 70 strikeouts and eight walks. He is one of the faces of a young Diamondbacks core aiming to compete with the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Milwaukee Bucks reportedly interview Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson

Milwaukee Bucks reportedly interview Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes