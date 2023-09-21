Major League Baseball Ben Verlander: Padres' Blake Snell has cemented himself as NL Cy Young Award winner Published Sep. 21, 2023 10:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Blake Snell cemented himself as the National League Cy Young Award winner with a masterful performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers a week ago.

After his outing, I announced on "Flippin' Bats" that Snell had wrapped up the award. However, that hasn't stopped him from putting another stamp on his Cy Young campaign.

Who wins the NL Cy Young: Padres' Blake Snell or Cubs' Justin Steele?

Snell dominated the Colorado Rockies' lineup in his start Tuesday by throwing seven hitless innings. Not only did he throw seven no-hit innings, Snell hasn't allowed a hit in his last 30 at-bats.

Snell has dominated for the majority of this season and his final numbers will be remarkable. The only other player who has kept up with Snell has been Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele — until Steele allowed six earned runs in three innings during his start Wednesday. Therefore, Snell will almost certainly have an NL and AL Cy Young award to his name after this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snell last won the award after a dominant season with Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, his season ended when he was prematurely pulled in Game 6 of the World Series against the Dodgers.

Then, when he arrived in San Diego, his consistency was up and down during his starts. But this year, he has been all up.

It goes to show that when Snell is feeling right, he has some of the nastiest stuff in baseball.

So if you didn't already, it's time to believe that the Cy Young race is over, and I couldn't be happier for Snell.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

share