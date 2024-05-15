Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani nearly hits for cycle, swats mammoth HR as Dodgers rout Giants Updated May. 15, 2024 1:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shohei Ohtani had a solo home run and an RBI double among his three hits, and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the rival San Francisco Giants 10-2 on Tuesday night.

Ohtani's 12th homer highlighted a four-run fourth that was capped by Gavin Lux's RBI triple. Teoscar Hernández doubled home a run and Max Muncy hit a sacrifice fly in the inning, backing Gavin Stone (4-1). Hernández later contributed a two-run triple.

Will Smith hit an RBI single in the fifth in the Dodgers' sixth straight victory in the series dating to last year. Los Angeles has won 14 of 17 at Oracle Park and 10 of 12 overall against the Giants since being swept at home from June 16-18, 2023.

Heliot Ramos hit an RBI single in the sixth for the Giants, but the Dodgers added on in the seventh when Mookie Betts tripled and scored on Ohtani's double.

Miguel Rojas added an RBI double in the ninth for the Dodgers.

Stone allowed one run and five hits over six innings to win his second consecutive start and fourth straight decision.

Giants starter Keaton Winn (3-6) allowed five runs and five hits in four-plus innings. The right-hander gave way to Randy Rodriguez with two aboard and no outs in the fifth.

Athletic trainer Dave Groeschner and manager Bob Melvin came out to the mound to check on the rookie right-hander, who lost his third straight start.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

