World Series Game 5 live updates: Diamondbacks-Rangers scoreless early
Is Wednesday the day that will be remembered by Texas Rangers fans everywhere?
The Rangers have a chance to clinch their first World Series title in the 63-year history of the franchise, entering Game 5 up 3-1 in the series over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Texas will send its best big-game pitcher to the mound, Nathan Eovaldi, while Arizona counters with ace Zac Gallen in a starting pitcher rematch of Game 1.
Both team's strengths will be pitted against each other in this Game 5, as the Rangers enter having won all 10 of their road games this postseason, while the Diamondbacks, whose mottos include "Answerbacks," "Snakes Alive" and "embrace the chaos" need to pull off their most incredible comeback yet.
Can the Rangers close it out and finally reach the mountaintop? Or will the D-backs be able to force a Game 6 in Arlington on Friday?
Follow along with all the latest updates, highlights and top moments from the "MLB on FOX" crew below.
Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App; TEX leads 3-1)
Good start for Gallen!
A 1-2-3 inning against the fearsome top of the Rangers' order gets us underway in Game 5.
Pregame scene
Welcome to Game 5!
EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson sets the stage for a potential 2023 season finale.
Do the Rangers have to close it out tonight?
Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter discussed whether Texas has to stamp out any potential Arizona comeback.
Bochy is Papi's Dawg!
Ortiz gave Rangers manager Bruce Bochy a special shirt before Game 5.
Tommy Pham on the D-backs' mentality going into Game 5
The Arizona outfielder spoke with FOX Sports' Tom Verducci on how the D-backs have to go all out to avoid elimination.
Gallen vs. Eovaldi
Who has the edge between the D-backs' ace and the Rangers' postseason stalwart? Ben Verlander and John Smoltz broke it down on "Flippin' Bats."
‘Go Crazy, Joe' 30 years later
Tom Rinaldi sat down with Joe Carter to discuss his World Series-winning home run for the Toronto Blue Jays 30 years after hit happened.
Torey Lovullo on Corey Seager, the new Mr. October?
Arizona manager had jokes about when he learned Seager was leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers and the NL West for Texas. Now, Seager might be the biggest reason Lovullo's D-backs are on the ropes in this series.
Phelps vs. Papi!
Olympic gold medalist and U.S. swimming legend Michael Phelps has a challenge for David Ortiz.
Can Corey Seager be stopped?
The star Rangers shortstop may be in line for his second World Series MVP if the Rangers win Wednesday. What can the D-backs do to stop him? The "MLB on FOX" crew discussed.
A-Rod and the Rooks!
Key Rangers rookies Josh Jung and Evan Carter chatted with someone who knows a thing or two about being a young star in Texas — Alex Rodriguez.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
World Series Game 4 highlights: Rangers roll past Diamondbacks, one win from crown
ALCS MVP Adolis García out for the rest of the World Series; how do Rangers adjust?
Credit to Rangers, but fans deserve better than World Series bullpen games
-
Max Scherzer is out of the World Series, but Rangers can withstand the loss
Rangers slugger Adolis García has 'moderate' oblique strain, World Series status unclear
2023 World Series odds: Rangers big favorites to take it all after Game 4 win
-
World Series Schedule: How to watch Game 5, Rangers vs. Phillies dates, TV channel
World Series Game 3 highlights: Rangers beat D-backs 3-1 but lose stars to injuries
Rangers overcome another short Max Scherzer start, take World Series lead versus D-backs
-
World Series Game 4 highlights: Rangers roll past Diamondbacks, one win from crown
ALCS MVP Adolis García out for the rest of the World Series; how do Rangers adjust?
Credit to Rangers, but fans deserve better than World Series bullpen games
-
Max Scherzer is out of the World Series, but Rangers can withstand the loss
Rangers slugger Adolis García has 'moderate' oblique strain, World Series status unclear
2023 World Series odds: Rangers big favorites to take it all after Game 4 win
-
World Series Schedule: How to watch Game 5, Rangers vs. Phillies dates, TV channel
World Series Game 3 highlights: Rangers beat D-backs 3-1 but lose stars to injuries
Rangers overcome another short Max Scherzer start, take World Series lead versus D-backs