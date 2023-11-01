Major League Baseball
World Series Game 5 live updates: Diamondbacks-Rangers scoreless early
Major League Baseball

World Series Game 5 live updates: Diamondbacks-Rangers scoreless early

Updated Nov. 1, 2023 8:29 p.m. ET

Is Wednesday the day that will be remembered by Texas Rangers fans everywhere?

The Rangers have a chance to clinch their first World Series title in the 63-year history of the franchise, entering Game 5 up 3-1 in the series over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Texas will send its best big-game pitcher to the mound, Nathan Eovaldi, while Arizona counters with ace Zac Gallen in a starting pitcher rematch of Game 1.

Both team's strengths will be pitted against each other in this Game 5, as the Rangers enter having won all 10 of their road games this postseason, while the Diamondbacks, whose mottos include "Answerbacks," "Snakes Alive" and "embrace the chaos" need to pull off their most incredible comeback yet.

Can the Rangers close it out and finally reach the mountaintop? Or will the D-backs be able to force a Game 6 in Arlington on Friday?

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow along with all the latest updates, highlights and top moments from the "MLB on FOX" crew below.

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App; TEX leads 3-1)

Good start for Gallen!

A 1-2-3 inning against the fearsome top of the Rangers' order gets us underway in Game 5.

Pregame scene

Welcome to Game 5!

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson sets the stage for a potential 2023 season finale.

Do the Rangers have to close it out tonight?

Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter discussed whether Texas has to stamp out any potential Arizona comeback.

Is Game 5 a must-win for the Rangers? 'MLB on FOX' crew weighs in

Is Game 5 a must-win for the Rangers? 'MLB on FOX' crew weighs in

Bochy is Papi's Dawg!

Ortiz gave Rangers manager Bruce Bochy a special shirt before Game 5.

Tommy Pham on the D-backs' mentality going into Game 5

The Arizona outfielder spoke with FOX Sports' Tom Verducci on how the D-backs have to go all out to avoid elimination.

'Have a sense of urgency' – Tommy Pham speaks on Diamondbacks' mindset in Game 5 vs. Rangers

'Have a sense of urgency' – Tommy Pham speaks on Diamondbacks' mindset in Game 5 vs. Rangers

Gallen vs. Eovaldi

Who has the edge between the D-backs' ace and the Rangers' postseason stalwart? Ben Verlander and John Smoltz broke it down on "Flippin' Bats."

‘Go Crazy, Joe' 30 years later

Tom Rinaldi sat down with Joe Carter to discuss his World Series-winning home run for the Toronto Blue Jays 30 years after hit happened.

Joe Carter revisits his legendary walk-off home run for Blue Jays in the 1993 World Series

Joe Carter revisits his legendary walk-off home run for Blue Jays in the 1993 World Series

Torey Lovullo on Corey Seager, the new Mr. October?

Arizona manager had jokes about when he learned Seager was leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers and the NL West for Texas. Now, Seager might be the biggest reason Lovullo's D-backs are on the ropes in this series.

Phelps vs. Papi!

Olympic gold medalist and U.S. swimming legend Michael Phelps has a challenge for David Ortiz.

23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps shares a special message with David Ortiz

23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps shares a special message with David Ortiz

Can Corey Seager be stopped?

The star Rangers shortstop may be in line for his second World Series MVP if the Rangers win Wednesday. What can the D-backs do to stop him? The "MLB on FOX" crew discussed.

How should D-backs approach Corey Seager the rest of the World Series?

How should D-backs approach Corey Seager the rest of the World Series?

A-Rod and the Rooks!

Key Rangers rookies Josh Jung and Evan Carter chatted with someone who knows a thing or two about being a young star in Texas — Alex Rodriguez.

Rangers' Josh Jung and Evan Carter join Alex Rodriguez to talk World Series experience | MLB on FOX

Rangers' Josh Jung and Evan Carter join Alex Rodriguez to talk World Series experience | MLB on FOX

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Is the 'Patriot Way' is a myth? Josh McDaniels' firing by Raiders doesn't help

Is the 'Patriot Way' is a myth? Josh McDaniels' firing by Raiders doesn't help

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes