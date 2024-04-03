College Basketball
UConn boards plane to Arizona for Final Four after five-hour delay
Updated Apr. 4, 2024 12:33 a.m. ET

Defending national champion UConn's trip to a second consecutive Final Four had a tough time getting off the ground, but the Huskies finally have a plane.

The Huskies were in Connecticut Wednesday night after the plane they were supposed to take to Arizona experienced mechanical issues getting to the East Coast, a person with the university who was supposed to be on the flight told The Associated Press.

UConn's didn't board its flight until 11:30 p.m. ET, according to FOX Sports college basketball analyst John Fanta. The flight was scheduled to leave at about 6 p.m. Eastern time.

The Huskies were having a hard time finding a replacement flight because of bad weather on the East Coast and regulations involving rest for the flight crew, which would not allow the original crew to leave before 10 a.m. Thursday.

The NCAA, which oversees and handles all travel for all teams in both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments, shared further details.

All three other teams touched down in Arizona. Alabama and Purdue got in Tuesday while NC State landed Wednesday afternoon. 

The delays could affect UConn's media obligations on Thursday afternoon.

No. 1 seed UConn is scheduled to play fourth-seeded Alabama on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

