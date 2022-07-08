College Football
Top QB recruit Dante Moore picks Oregon over Michigan Top QB recruit Dante Moore picks Oregon over Michigan
College Football

Top QB recruit Dante Moore picks Oregon over Michigan

20 mins ago

New Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has made a huge splash on the recruiting landscape, landing a commitment from highly-touted quarterback Dante Moore on Friday.

Moore is the No. 8 overall recruit — and the No. 4-ranked quarterback — in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. 

He's also the top-ranked player in the state of Michigan, making his commitment to Oregon a tough blow for Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines have the 13th-ranked 2023 class in the Big Ten so far, according to 247Sports.

Texas A&M, LSU and Notre Dame were also reportedly in the running to land the Detroit native.

Moore is the first five-star commit to land in Eugene in this class and will be joining seven four-star recruits and three three-star recruits.

"This whole process was a dream," Moore told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. "Starting way back in seventh grade, and till now I am just thankful for all the coaches I have talked to, all the universities I visited, and fans I bumped to down the road. Coming to a decision I am quite nervous and don’t want to make any wrong mistakes, but sometimes you just have to go with your heart and pray God leads me the right way. So I think it’s time."

Moore is coming off a 2021 state championship and has thrown for 7,488 yards and 108 touchdowns in three seasons at Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

He said he chose Oregon because it is a quarterback-developing school and said he likes the youthful coaching staff.

"Me and (offensive coordinator Kenny) Dillingham’s bond is insane," Moore told On3’s Sam Spiegelman. "With Coach (Dan) Lanning, the past few months is the first time talking with him. He’s a genius. He knows how to get to national championships on the defensive side of the ball and on offense. Having a defensive-minded coach is good for quarterbacks. They know how to get three-and-outs and the offense back on the field. Oregon is a great school."

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
College football odds: Alabama, Ohio State; best early title bets
College Football

College football odds: Alabama, Ohio State; best early title bets

1 hour ago
College football odds: Bryce Young's teammate popular bet to win Heisman
College Football

College football odds: Bryce Young's teammate popular bet to win Heisman

1 day ago
College football odds: Heisman futures for Young, Stroud and more
College Football

College football odds: Heisman futures for Young, Stroud and more

2 days ago
Is Notre Dame the next big program to join the Big Ten?
College Football

Is Notre Dame the next big program to join the Big Ten?

2 days ago
USC, UCLA move could solve college football's 'big game problem'
College Football

USC, UCLA move could solve college football's 'big game problem'

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes