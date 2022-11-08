College Football College Football Playoff Rankings: Who will be in the top four? 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET, and there are many questions that will be answered as schools jockey for a spot in the four-team postseason tournament.

How far will Tennessee fall from the top spot after being trounced by Georgia on Saturday? Where will undefeated Big Ten powers Ohio State and Michigan end up? And who will end up at No. 4 and give itself a clear path to the playoff?

We'll find out the answers at 7 p.m. ET, and RJ Young will share his thoughts shortly after with a live episode of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show." You'll be able to stream the show live right here, and return later for Young's complete analysis of the rankings.

Here were the rankings heading into last week's action, and how each team performed:

1. Tennessee, Lost

2. Ohio State, Won

3. Georgia, Won

4. Clemson, Lost

5. Michigan, Won

6. Alabama, Lost

7. TCU, Won

8. Oregon, Won

9. USC, Won

10. LSU, Won

11. Ole Miss, Idle

12. UCLA, Won

13. Kansas State, Lost

14. Utah, Won

15. Penn State, Won

16. Illinois, Lost

17. North Carolina, Won

18. Oklahoma State, Lost

19. Tulane, Won

20. Syracuse, Lost

21. Wake Forest, Lost

22. NC State, Won

23. Oregon State, Lost

24. Texas, Won

25. UCF, Won

Read more:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more