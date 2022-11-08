College Football Playoff Rankings: Who will be in the top four?
The second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET, and there are many questions that will be answered as schools jockey for a spot in the four-team postseason tournament.
How far will Tennessee fall from the top spot after being trounced by Georgia on Saturday? Where will undefeated Big Ten powers Ohio State and Michigan end up? And who will end up at No. 4 and give itself a clear path to the playoff?
We'll find out the answers at 7 p.m. ET, and RJ Young will share his thoughts shortly after with a live episode of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show." You'll be able to stream the show live right here, and return later for Young's complete analysis of the rankings.
Here were the rankings heading into last week's action, and how each team performed:
1. Tennessee, Lost
2. Ohio State, Won
3. Georgia, Won
4. Clemson, Lost
5. Michigan, Won
6. Alabama, Lost
7. TCU, Won
8. Oregon, Won
9. USC, Won
10. LSU, Won
11. Ole Miss, Idle
12. UCLA, Won
13. Kansas State, Lost
14. Utah, Won
15. Penn State, Won
16. Illinois, Lost
17. North Carolina, Won
18. Oklahoma State, Lost
19. Tulane, Won
20. Syracuse, Lost
21. Wake Forest, Lost
22. NC State, Won
23. Oregon State, Lost
24. Texas, Won
25. UCF, Won
Read more:
- Everything to know about "Big Noon Kickoff"
- RJ Young's Top 25: Bulldogs are back on top
- What Georgia's win, SEC chaos mean for Ohio State, Michigan
- Heisman Watch: Top contenders Hooker, Stroud struggle