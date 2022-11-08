College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Indiana at Ohio State 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to remain undefeated as they welcome Indiana to Columbus on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big Ten showdown!

And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.

The show starts at 10 a.m. ET, but the festivities begin much earlier, with the Big Noon Kickoff Fan Area — free to fans — opening at 7 a.m. E.T. The first 200 fans will receive an exclusive T-shirt, and there will also be an opportunity to receive free food, land some swag and see celebrity guests. And don't forget to bring your sign, as the best will earn a $500 prize!

So bring your school spirit and join us at RPAC to get in on the action and have a chance to be on live national TV.

In addition to being able to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer in action, you will have a chance to win prizes throughout the show, including Xboxes, Playstations, gift cards and more.

For details on how to find our set, check out the map here:

The game itself could be an interesting matchup, as 9-0 Ohio State tries to move forward after escaping with a 21-7 victory in wet, windy conditions at Northwestern last week.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, one of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy, will try to re-energize an offense that leads the nation in scoring at 45.8 points per game. Ohio State's defense also has been excellent this season, ranking eighth in the nation in points allowed, surrendering just 15.78 PPG.

The Hoosiers (3-6), meanwhile, are trying to earn their first win since beating Western Kentucky on Sept. 17 and end their six-game losing streak.

The game will be called by FOX Sports' top crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

