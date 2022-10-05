College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Washington State-USC 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The USC Trojans host the Washington State Cougars Saturday afternoon for a Pac-12 college football battle in Southern California.

The red-hot Trojans are 5-0 and are coming off a Week 5, 42-25 victory over Arizona State. The 4-1 Cougars are also coming off a win. They easily handled Cal by a score of 28-9 in Week 5. The only blemish on Washington State's record is a 44-41 loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 4.

Which Pac-12 team gets the W this weekend — the undefeated Trojans or the visiting Cougars?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Washington State and USC from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Washington State @ No. 6 USC (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: USC -13 (USC favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Washington State covers)

Moneyline: USC -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Washington State +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 66 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

USC started fast this season, covering its first three games with ease. That pace has slowed down as the Trojans have failed to cover the past two weekends.

Some preseason concerns about the Trojans — particularly their offensive line and the defense — have emerged. It’s not enough to make me concerned they’d lose this weekend, but the Cougars' squad is pesky enough.

Outside of WSU's poor defensive performance against Oregon, this Cougars team can bring it on that side of the ball. They have 18 sacks, and that ability to rush the passer can slow down USC. Also, the blueprint to stop this Lincoln Riley offense is out there. Sit in the zone and don't allow big plays. We saw Oregon State do it well two weekends ago. The Cougars have a better defense than Oregon State, and I believe they can slow this Trojans offense down.

However, I have a strong concern about Washington State’s offense. It’s smoke and mirrors. The most points the Cougars have scored in five games was 34 offensive points against Oregon. Their four biggest offensive plays in that game were three trick plays and a long pass completion with a second left down 10 points. That’s just not sustainable each weekend for scoring points.

USC’s defense has forced many turnovers and has played well in the second half of games. The Trojans have the playmakers to make this Cougars passing attack dink and dunk all game long. However, the Cougars, if they should choose, can run the ball on the Trojans. Running the ball moves the clock and if the Cougars don’t finish drives with seven points, running the ball isn’t that helpful. This game will be a battle of the defenses. So I lean strongly toward the under here.

PICK: Under 66 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

