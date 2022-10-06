College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Oregon-Arizona 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Oregon Ducks head south to Arizona to face the Wildcats in a matchup of Pac-12 foes in Week 6 of college football.

The 4-1 Ducks lost their season opener to the Georgia Bulldogs. But since then, they've dominated the competition. Oregon's most recent win was a Week 5, 45-27 victory Stanford.

The home team Cats come into this contest with a 3-2 record. In their most recent game, however, the Wildcats toppled Colorado 43-20. Arizona's two losses were to Mississippi State in Week 2 and Cal in Week 4.

Which team gets the win in Tuscon?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Oregon and Arizona from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 12 Oregon @ Arizona (6 p.m. ET Saturday, PAC 12 Network)

Point spread: Oregon -13.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Arizona +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 70 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I gave out Oregon over their team total number last weekend, and I’m going back to the high scoring Ducks again.

Oregon has scored over 40 points in four-straight games, and that includes two games where the backup quarterback played a majority of the fourth quarter. Oregon scored 45 points against Stanford last weekend despite racking up over 10 offensive penalties and despite the fact quarterback Bo Nix was off in the pass game. Even with mistakes like those, the Ducks can continue to score because of their rushing attack. It’s lethal.

They've got three running backs averaging over five yards a carry and then Nix, who adds 261 yards on 32 carries. The Ducks are second in rushing success rate. That leads to shorter third downs and a continued control of the ball. Play action pass becomes a huge success for this reason.

Arizona’s rushing defense is 127th in success rate and 95th in explosive rushing defense. The Wildcats allowed Cal’s Jaydn Ott to rush for 274 yards just two weeks ago. The Cats also allowed 283 rushing yards to North Dakota State. Oregon will gash Arizona in the run game.

Lastly, Oregon’s offensive line has been excellent in pass protection. Zero sacks allowed for that unit and they rank first in pressure rate. On the flip side, Arizona is near the bottom in the sport at pressuring the quarterback.

Oregon will score at will in this game.

PICK: Oregon team total Over 42.5 points

