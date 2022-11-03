College Football College football odds Week 10: How to bet Texas-Kansas State 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Texas Longhorns travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12, Week 10 college football showdown.

The 6-2 Longhorns are coming off a bye, but before their off week, the Horns fell 41-34 to Oklahoma State. On the other side is Kansas State — a squad that shocked the conference and college football with its 48-0 dismantling of those same Cowboys in Week 9.

Can Texas get back on track with a win this weekend, or will State hook the Horns and get the W at home?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Texas and Kansas State from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Texas -2.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: Texas -149 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Kansas State +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Longhorns have won five straight against the Wildcats, but they’re going into Manhattan at night and off a brutal loss to Oklahoma State. In Texas' last game, the Longhorns blew several leads throughout the game, and QB Quinn Ewers struggled (19-of-49, three interceptions).

K-State has a QB controversy after backup Will Howard started for injured Adrian Martinez and slayed Oklahoma State in a 48-0 stunner, so that will be interesting to watch.

From a betting perspective, the Longhorns are taking money, going from being favored by 1 on the road to -2.5.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian needs this win to avoid the dreaded "are they going to qualify for a bowl game" talk, so I'll lay the points.

PICK: Texas (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

