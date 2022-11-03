College Football
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Texas-Kansas State
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Texas-Kansas State

57 mins ago

The Texas Longhorns travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12, Week 10 college football showdown.

The 6-2 Longhorns are coming off a bye, but before their off week, the Horns fell 41-34 to Oklahoma State. On the other side is Kansas State — a squad that shocked the conference and college football with its 48-0 dismantling of those same Cowboys in Week 9.

Can Texas get back on track with a win this weekend, or will State hook the Horns and get the W at home?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Texas and Kansas State from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Texas -2.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)
Moneyline: Texas -149 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Kansas State +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
24
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
13
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Longhorns have won five straight against the Wildcats, but they’re going into Manhattan at night and off a brutal loss to Oklahoma State. In Texas' last game, the Longhorns blew several leads throughout the game, and QB Quinn Ewers struggled (19-of-49, three interceptions). 

K-State has a QB controversy after backup Will Howard started for injured Adrian Martinez and slayed Oklahoma State in a 48-0 stunner, so that will be interesting to watch.

From a betting perspective, the Longhorns are taking money, going from being favored by 1 on the road to -2.5. 

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian needs this win to avoid the dreaded "are they going to qualify for a bowl game" talk, so I'll lay the points.

PICK: Texas (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Penn State-Indiana
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Penn State-Indiana

just in
Georgia-Tennessee sets record for highest regular-season ticket prices
College Football

Georgia-Tennessee sets record for highest regular-season ticket prices

55 mins ago
Insider report: How the public is betting Tennesee-Georgia, Packers-Lions
National Football League

Insider report: How the public is betting Tennesee-Georgia, Packers-Lions

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Ohio State-Northwestern
College Football

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Ohio State-Northwestern

1 hour ago
Defensive stars set to steal the spotlight in college football Week 10
College Football

Defensive stars set to steal the spotlight in college football Week 10

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes