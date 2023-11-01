College Football Kansas State-Texas, Penn State-Maryland, more: CFB Week 10 by the numbers Updated Nov. 1, 2023 3:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Who's ready for a top-25 showdown featuring the top scoring defenses in the Big 12?

No. 25 Kansas State is set to visit Austin, Texas to take on the No. 7-ranked Longhorns at Noon ET (FOX and the FOX Sports app). Pregame coverage with the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew will begin at 10 a.m. ET on FOX.

The action continues throughout the day with a Big Ten matchup in Maryland where the Terrapins will do battle with No. 9 Penn State at 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX and the FOX Sports app). Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa will lead the Terrapins against a tough Penn State defense that ranks third in the nation in points allowed per game (11.5).

No. 1 Georgia will put its unbeaten record on the line in an SEC clash with No. 14 Missouri, which also kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The last time the two programs met, Georgia outscored Missouri 14-3 in the fourth quarter to secure a win.

Closing out the night, No. 5 Washington will meet No. 24 USC at 7:30 p.m. ET, while No. 13 LSU will head to No. 8 Alabama at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Here are the numbers to know for the marquee matchups in Week 10.

SATURDAY

No. 25 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

4-1: Current Big 12 record for both Kansas State and Texas. The Wildcats and Longhorns are two of five teams tied for first in the Big 12 standings.

6: Number of matchups the Longhorns have won out of the last seven against the Wildcats.

8: Total touchdowns for RB Jonathon Brooks, who ranks second in the Big 12 in this category.

572: Receiving yards for wideout Xavier Worthy, who ranks fourth in the Big 12 in this category.

15.9: PPG allowed by Kansas State, which ranks first in the Big 12.

8: Games won by Kansas State in its last nine matchups against Big 12 opponents.

82.5: Percentage of touchdowns the Wildcats are scoring in the red zone, which ranks No. 1 among Power 5 programs this season.

RJ Young previews No. 23 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Texas

No. 9 Penn State at Maryland

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

42-3-1: Penn State has the advantage in the series against Maryland, including last season's 30-0 win in Happy Valley.

10: The Nittany Lions lead the FBS in receiving touchdowns by tight ends.

22: Penn State has not allowed a first-drive touchdown in the last 22 games, dating back to the Michigan State game in 2021.

2019: Penn State has not allowed a special teams touchdown in 56 straight games, dating back to 2019.

42: Maryland has 42 offensive plays of 20-plus yards this season, tied with Michigan for the second-most in the Big Ten.

10-1: Record for the Terps when wideout Jeshaun Jones has 70 or more yards receiving.

10,351: Total career offensive yards for QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who has also set program records for the following:

Passing Yards: 10,079

Passing Touchdowns: 70

Total Touchdowns: 82

Completions: 854

Completion percentage: 66.6

300-yard Passing Games: 14

Passing Efficiency: 145.8

26: Sacks this season for the Terps, who currently rank 12th in the FBS and second in the Big Ten.

Penn State and LSU in Joel Klatt’s CFP sleepers

No. 14 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia

3:30 p.m. ET

0-17: The Tigers are seeking their first win over a No. 1-ranked opponent in program history.

2: Games won by Missouri in its last three matchups against ranked opponents.

9: Rushing touchdowns this season by Missouri RB Cody Schrader (T-first in SEC).

300: Missouri has held each of its last two opponents under this many yards.

9: Consecutive wins for the Bulldogs over the Tigers.

25: Georgia currently has the longest active FBS winning streak.

1,875: The Bulldogs have the best yardage differential in the FBS this season (outgaining opponents by 1,875 yards).

73.0: Completion percentage for Georgia QB Carson Beck.

Ohio State ranked above Georgia in initial CFP rankings: Joel Klatt reacts

No. 5 Washington at No. 24 USC

7:30 p.m. ET

2016: The last time the Huskies started a season 8-0. Washington is the only remaining undefeated team in the Pac-12 this season.

501.3: Average YPG for the Huskies' offense this season, which ranks fifth in the country.

399.0: Washington has the No. 1 passing offense in the FBS this season, averaging 399.0 YPG.

100+: Washington is the only team with two players, Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk, averaging 100-plus receiving YPG this season.

45.9: USC is averaging this many points per game this season, which ranks first in the Pac-12.

309.1: Total YPG for QB Caleb Williams this season, along with 34 total TDs and four interceptions.

30+: USC has scored 30-plus points in eight of nine games this season.

187: USC RB MarShawn Lloyd had 187 yards from scrimmage last week at Cal.

No. 13 LSU at No. 8 Alabama

7:45 p.m. ET

2020: The last time the Tigers had a road win over a top-10 opponent.

47.4: LSU has the No. 1 scoring offense in the FBS this season at 47.4 PPG.

30: Touchdowns for QB Jayden Daniels this season, along with 2,573 passing yards and three interceptions.

981: Receiving yards for LSU wideout Malik Nabers, which leads the FBS.

16.6: Alabama's defense is giving up this many PPG, which ranks second in the SEC this season.

6: Consecutive wins by the Crimson Tide since their Week 2 loss to Texas.

7.0: Sacks for LB Dallas Turner, who is tied for second in the SEC in this category.

55-2: Alabama's record in its last 57 home games dating back to 2015.

