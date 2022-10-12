College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Penn State at Michigan 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Can the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines pass their biggest test yet against the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions? We'll find out Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there!

And if you're in Ann Arbor, Mich., for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the game.

The show starts at 10 a.m. ET, but the festivities begin earlier, with the Big Noon Kickoff Fan Area — free to fans — opening at 7 a.m. ET. The first 200 fans will even receive an exclusive Big Noon Kickoff shirt!

So bring your school spirit and join us at Pioneer High School to get in on the action and have a chance to be on live national TV.

In addition to being able to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer in action, there will be free food and swag, a chance to see celebrity guests and have a VIP meet and greet with talent. We'll also be giving away Xboxes, Playstations and gift cards for up to $500.

The game itself should impact the race for the Big Ten East's spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and could also provide clues whether Michigan (6-0) or Penn State (5-0) is capable of challenging No. 2 Ohio State, which is also undefeated (6-0).

Both of these teams can put up points behind dominant running attacks. Michigan is led by Blake Corum, who has already rushed for 735 yards and 11 touchdowns on only 118 carries.

Penn State, meanwhile, averages 153.2 rushing yards per game behind the duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton.

The squads also boast solid defenses. The Nittany Lions are allowing opponents to complete only 49.6% of their passes, the third-best mark in FBS. Michigan has the nation's fifth-stingiest scoring defense, allowing just 11.3 points per game.

The game will be called by FOX Sports' top crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

