NFL Top 100: Texans QB Deshaun Watson named 50th best player in the league after rookie season
After just one season in the NFL, Deshaun Watson has already been highlighted as one of the very best players in the league as he debuted as #50 Sunday night on the NFL Networks annual countdown of the Top 100 Players in the NFL.
https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans/status/1001255521024860160
