HIGHLIGHTS: Pelicans get second summer league victory with win over Heat

Check out the highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans – Miami Heat game from Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans won their second game in Las Vegas with the 110-84 win over Miami.

New Orleans was led by Trevon Bluiett’s 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Bluiett went undrafted in the NBA Draft, but has scored 50 points in the Pelicans two wins in Las Vegas.

Watch the highlights below that were posted to the New Orleans Twitter page: