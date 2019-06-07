FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST HONORING CAREER OF TEXAS RANGERS LEGEND ADRIAN BELTRE

ARLINGTON, TX: FOX Sports Southwest will celebrate the career of Adrian Beltre with back-to-back days of programming dedicated to the Texas Rangers icon, including uninterrupted coverage of his jersey retirement at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Saturday, June 8.

Prior to tonight’s Oakland A’s vs. Texas Rangers game, FOX Sports Southwest will debut #29 – a 30-minute special featuring Beltre and Rangers field reporter Emily Jones – at 6:00 p.m. CT. The show will cover the future Hall of Famer’s journey to the big leagues, his time with the Rangers and some of the finest moments of his career.

On Saturday, June 8, FOX Sports Southwest will televise both games of the day-night doubleheader between the Rangers and A’s, and deliver complete coverage of Adrian Beltre’s jersey retirement ceremony with a special 90-minute Rangers LIVE pregame show. Coverage of the Beltre ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT, and lead in to Game 2 at 8:00 p.m. CT. A complete schedule can be found below.

Exclusive content, highlights and analysis can also be found on FOX Sports Southwest’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter pages, as well as FOXSportsSouthwest.com.

Friday, June 7

6:00 p.m. – #29

6:30 p.m. – Rangers LIVE pregame

7:00 p.m. – Oakland A’s vs. Texas Rangers

10:00 p.m. – Rangers LIVE Postgame

Saturday, June 8

12:30 p.m. – Rangers LIVE Pregame

1:00 p.m. – Game 1: Oakland A’s vs. Texas Rangers

4:00 p.m. – Rangers LIVE Postgame

4:30 p.m. – #29

6:00 p.m. – #29

6:30 p.m. – Rangers LIVE Pregame

Includes Adrian Beltre Jersey Retirement Ceremony

8:00 p.m. – Game 2: Oakland A’s vs. Texas Rangers

11:00 p.m. – Rangers LIVE Postgame

