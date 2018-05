2. No surprise as Mike Soroka appears here to stay in Braves' rotation

Mike Soroka wasn't nearly as sharp in his SunTrust Park debut Sunday against the Giants as he was in making his major league debut last Tuesday vs. the Mets. Nonetheless, Snitker's postgame comments came with this nugget: the Canadian right-hander is in the rotation going forward.

It's not surprising for the Braves' No. 4 prospect in FOXSportsSouth.com's composite rankings, though given that during Friday's pregame availability the manager wouldn't commit to Soroka in the starting staff beyond Sunday, it was still a key development.

Veteran Anibal Sanchez -- on the disabled list since April 18 with a right hamstring strain -- threw a simulated game ahead of Soroka's debut in Citi Field, tossing four innings with 60 pitches. He had hoped to pitch in the series against the Giants, but now it seems Sanchez is destined for a long-relief role out of the bullpen with Soroka getting a longer chance to join Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz, Brandon McCarthy and Sean Newcomb in the rotation.

Soroka was done after four innings against the Giants after yielding four runs on seven hits with three walks to three Ks. It was uncharacteristic as he's allowed that many walks nine times in 63 minor league starts and three times in his last 22 outings before his call-up. He didn't walk a single player in his gem of a first game vs. the Mets, when he allowed just one run on six hits over six innings with five strikeouts.

In his defense, his performance vs. the Giants was a part of a rough series for the entire Braves rotation, which allowed 18 runs, that coming after giving up 38 in the previous 25 games. But it would have been perplexing had that been the end of his current stint and the Braves opted to either send Soroka back to Triple-A or move him to a role in the bullpen.

Before the game, FOX Sports South colleague Brian Jordan suggested the Braves go to a six-man rotation to get Sanchez -- 1.29 ERA and 3.69 FIP in 14 innings -- which could be an option, though it seems unlikely that happens.

Why else would the Braves have called up a arm of Soroka's magnitude if it weren't turning the page on a rotation spot for the time being? If it was just a glimpse, that could have come in September, and there were other options that could have filled spots over a turn or two through the rotation (Max Fried, Lucas Sims, Matt Wisler, etc.)

Snitker said over the weekend that he's open to the Braves using some of their heralded starting prospects out of the bullpen -- which could be the path for the likes of Kolby Allard, Kyle Wright and Luiz Gohara, whenever he's deemed ready to return -- and for now, that looks to be the only way Sanchez makes an impact as Soroka has shown enough poise at 20 to warrant a long look.