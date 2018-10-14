JP Dellacamera to receive US Soccer Hall of Fame award | 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship
Video Details
- CONCACAF
- CONCACAF Champions League
- FIFA Women's World Cup
- jamaica
- Jamaica
- soccer
- United States
- United States
-
Congratulations to our very own JP Dellacamera on his induction to the National Soccer Hall of Fame next weekend.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices