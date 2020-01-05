Twitter reacts to Vikings’ playoff win vs. Saints

The Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday.

Vikings fans and players had a lot to say on social media after the thrilling overtime victory in New Orleans.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

All he does is catches tds @KyleRudolph82 #SKOL — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) January 5, 2020

SKOL — Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) January 5, 2020

SKOLLLLLLL! — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) January 5, 2020

Vikes Win!!! — Mike Hughes (@_Bigmikee1) January 5, 2020

Like a thief in the night 🌚 — Jalyn Holmes Sr. (@JayHolmes_) January 5, 2020