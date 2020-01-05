Twitter reacts to Vikings’ playoff win vs. Saints
The Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday.
Vikings fans and players had a lot to say on social media after the thrilling overtime victory in New Orleans.
Here are some of the social media reactions:
🐐That Man!!!! @KyleRudolph82 pic.twitter.com/qtaTFpptrB
— Irvin Smith Jr. (@swervinirvin_) January 5, 2020
All he does is catches tds @KyleRudolph82 #SKOL
— Cris Carter (@criscarter80) January 5, 2020
SKOL
— Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) January 5, 2020
Yessir @KirkCousins8 !! Big time play Mr. Reliable @KyleRudolph82 !! #SKOL
— Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) January 5, 2020
#SKOL pic.twitter.com/BnkmOW5aPW
— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) January 5, 2020
SKOLLLLLLL!
— Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) January 5, 2020
#SKOL 👏#SKOL 👏#SKOL 👏#SKOL 👏#SKOL 👏#SKOL 👏#SKOL 👏 pic.twitter.com/FhbPssYxWw
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 5, 2020
@KyleRudolph82, I love you! #SKOL
— David Morgan (@DMORGII) January 5, 2020
Vikes Win!!!
— Mike Hughes (@_Bigmikee1) January 5, 2020
YES SIR!!!!! #SKOL
— Davion Davis (@14DDavis) January 5, 2020
Like a thief in the night 🌚
— Jalyn Holmes Sr. (@JayHolmes_) January 5, 2020
we all we need!!!! #SKOL
— Kentrell Brothers (@Kentrell_Mizzou) January 5, 2020