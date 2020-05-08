NFL schedule released, Vikings to open 2020 season against Packers

The Minnesota Vikings will host a Border Battle to kick off a new season.

The NFL released the 2020 schedules Thursday night and the Vikings’ 60th campaign in franchise history will get underway on Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The longtime NFC North rivals have met six previous times to open a season, but this will be the first time the Packers visit Minnesota on Kickoff Weekend.

The Vikings are scheduled for two primetime games, including a Sunday Night Football contest at Seattle in Week 5.

The complete schedule (all times CT):

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Green Bay Packers, 12 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 20 at Indianapolis Colts, 12 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Tennessee Titans, 12 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Houston Texans, 12 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Seattle Seahawks, 7:20 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 12 p.m.

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Nov. 1 at Green Bay Packers, 12 p.m.

Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Detroit Lions, 12 p.m.

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Chicago Bears, 7:15 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m.

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 12 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 12 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Chicago Bears, 12 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 27 at New Orleans Saints, 3:30 p.m.

Week 17: Jan. 3 at Detroit Lions, 12 p.m.