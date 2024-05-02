United Football League UFL 2024: Best mic’d up moments from Week 5 Updated May. 2, 2024 1:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 5 of the UFL season featured many more memorable moments around the league.

The San Antonio Brahmas defeated their in-state rival, taking down the still-winless Arlington Renegades 25-15. The Birmingham Stallions remained undefeated with a 32-9 victory over the Houston Roughnecks . The St. Louis Battlehawks continued to play like one of the league's best teams, thrashing the DC Defenders 32-9. Finally, the Michigan Panthers got back in the win column, defeating the Memphis Showboats 35-18.

If you missed any of the action, we got you covered with the top 10 plays and every touchdown from the weekend.

And here are the best mic'd up moments from Week 5:

"I want to talk to him!"

Showboats head coach John DeFilippo wasn't too happy with a call in his team's loss to the Panthers on Sunday. He turned his attention toward an official and yelled, "Hey! Hey! I want to talk to him!" multiple times.

DeFilippo's frustration continued throughout the day, exclaiming, "Oh no, he fumbled the ball" after one of the Panthers' two fumbles on Sunday.

"Hey Derek!"

On the other end, Panthers head coach Mike Nolan was in a more jovial mood. Nolan delivered a handful of strong quotes on Sunday, yelling, "They took the cheese a little bit" after a trick play. He also dropped an "Oh my gosh" several times after his team forced a turnover.

But the most noteworthy quote from Nolan came when he tried to get a ref's attention. He asked one official what the referee's name was. When he found it was Derek, Nolan had fun.

"Hey Derek! Hey Derek! Derek," Nolan said, rolling the "k" in Derek's name at the end.

Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 5

"You know what I'm talking about!"

The players had their share of mic'd up moments as well. When Panthers running back Wes Hills rushed for his third touchdown of the game, he had some words for the Showboats.

"Ahhh! Let's go! Aye, aye, 2-4, you know what I'm talking about!" Hills said in the direction of Showboats safety Jarey Elder. "Let's go. C'mon!"

"You're fast as f---"

Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez torched the Roughnecks with his legs on Saturday, rushing to the tune of 138 yards on just nine carries.

Exhausted Roughnecks defensive end Adam Rodriguez encapsulated Martinez's play in one quote.

"Fast-f--- motherf---er," Rodriguez told Martinez. "You're fast as f---."

Martinez made a surprise admission when he responded to Rodriguez.

"Appreciate you, bro," Martinez told Rodriguez. "God, I don't want to run it. I don't. I really don't."

"He sleep!"

Corey Mayfield Jr. brought the heat to force a pass breakup in the Brahmas' win over the Renegades on Saturday. He delivered a strong hit on Renegades receiver Deontay Burnett to jar the ball out of his hands for an incompletion.

"Crack!" Mayfield said when he delivered the hit. "Yo, he sleep! He sleep! He sleep! Wake him up! Aye, do something!"

"What'd I tell you?"

Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron knew he had a touchdown pass cooking before he even threw it. After tossing a deep ball to Hakeem Butler for a 75-yard TD to extend St. Louis' lead in the fourth quarter, McCarron couldn't contain his excitement when he turned to speak to his offensive linemen and coaches.

"What'd I tell you? What'd I tell you?" McCarron yelled. "Big f---ing play! Big f---ing play! What'd I tell you? What'd I tell you? What'd I tell you?"

Stallions QB Adrian Martinez made his way to the top in Week 5!

"I don't know."

While McCarron told everyone he knew the play would result in a touchdown, the guy who caught the pass didn't recall what the quarterback said prior to the play.

"I don't know," Butler said when asked what McCarron told him. "He must have told somebody else by the coverage. But he made a good ball. I just made a play on it."

"This one's for Alex's dad"

Butler turned his sideline interview to a more serious tone after joking about his touchdown grab, bringing attention to Battlehawks long snapper Alex Matheson's dad.

"This one's for Alex's dad," Butler said. "He lost his dad. He came out here and played, long snapped. I love him like a brother. Been with him last year through this year. So, this game is for him and his dad. We really appreciate him."

