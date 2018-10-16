Former second-round pick Brian O’Neill’s ascent was supposed to be a slow burn.

An NFL.com draft analyst graded O’Neill as a candidate to start eventually, but noted that he would need to get stronger and larger in order to do so.

Just six games into his rookie season, the Minnesota Vikings are already throwing O’Neill into the fire.

O’Neill started at right tackle with Rashod Hill filling in on the left side for the injured Riley Reiff during the Vikings’ 27-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The rookie was on the field for all 71 of the Vikings’ snaps on offense Sunday, and acquitted himself well, earning a grade of 73.0 from Pro Football Focus, which trailed only star receiver Adam Thielen for the team lead.

Per STATS, the rookie has yet to allow a sack this season.

The Vikings’ oft-maligned line looked sharp against the Cardinals, giving Latavius Murray plenty of room to run.

The veteran running back produced the Vikings’ first 100-yard game of the season, rushing for 155 yards and a touchdown while averaging 6.46 yards per carry.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Rookie Mike Hughes played just 12 snaps on defense before leaving the game with what the Vikings would later learn was a torn ACL.

— Veteran safety George Iloka started for the first time this season, appearing on 74 percent of the Vikings’ snaps on defense with Andrew Sendejo out.

— Tight end David Morgan played on 41 percent of the Vikings’ snaps on offense, his largest share of the snaps since Week 1.

— Safety Harrison Smith played on all 58 of the Vikings’ snaps on defense, and is now the only defensive player to have played on 100 percent of Minnesota’s defensive snaps this season.

— Rookie running back Alex Boone was on the field for just three snaps on offense and had just once carry, but rushed for a career-high 20 yards.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (71) % Compton 71 100% Remmers 71 100% Hill 71 100% O’Neill 71 100% Elflein 71 100% Cousins 71 100% Thielen 69 97% Diggs 63 89% Rudolph 60 85% Murray 58 82% Treadwell 38 54% Morgan 29 41% Ham 14 20% Conklin 9 13% Robinson 6 8% Thomas 5 7% Boone 3 4% Smith 1 1%

DEFENSE