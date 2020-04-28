Vikings 2020 undrafted free agent capsules

After selecting 15 players in the 2020 NFL draft, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman wasn’t finished.

He signed another 12 players as undrafted free agents following the draft. That list includes Augustana center Jake Lacina, the son of Corbin Lacina, who played for the Vikings from 1999-2002. We compiled stats and information about a 12 players. Take a look:

Brady Aiello, T, Oregon

Versatile offensive lineman who played LT, RT and RG at Oregon. … Redshirted in 2015, played 47 games for the Ducks from 2016-19. … Caught a one-yard TD pass in a victory over Nevada on Sept. 7, 2019. … 6-foot-7, 311 pounds. … Joins college teammate Troy Dye (fourth-round pick) on the Vikings.

Jake Bargas, FB, North Carolina

Listed as FB on Vikings.com but played TE at North Carolina. … Hauled in 21 catches for 189 yards and 2 TD from 2016-19. … Caught one pass for 22 yards from QB Mitch Trubisky as a freshman in 2016. … Best season was 2018 with eight receptions for 80 yards and 1 TD as a junior. … 6-2, 250 pounds. … Nickname is “Jembee.”

Prayer. Answered,🙌 Jake Bargas comes down with the Manny Miles Hail Mary to end the first half!#OriginOfFlight (@TarHeelFootball, @man_ram_7, @jbargas22) pic.twitter.com/dBrzfp3EiH — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 17, 2018

Dan Chisena, WR, Penn State

Redshirted in 2015 and left the football team after the season to concentrate on track & field. … Ran a leg on the school-record 4×100-meter (39.08) and 4×400-meter relay (3:03.48) teams in 2017. … Returned to football program in 2018 and emerged as special-teams star. … Awarded a full scholarship before senior season. … Finished collegiate career with three receptions for 66 yards.

Nevelle Clarke, CB, Central Florida

Appeared in 36 games from 2016-19. … Compiled 22 tackles (1 TFL), 2 INT and ranked second in AAC in passes defended with 13 as a senior. … Recorded 46 tackles (4 TFL), 13 PD, 2 INT and was named to All-AAC first team as junior. … Teammates with Vikings cornerback (and former first-round pick) Mike Hughes in 2017.

Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

Signed with Minnesota after it reportedly offered $100,000 in guaranteed money to outbid Dallas. … Logged 99 receptions for 1,201 yards and 11 TD from 2018-19. … Was second on team with 54 catches for 616 yards as junior in 2019. … 6-1, 201 pounds. … Recorded 4.54 40-yard dash and 35.5 vertical jump at NFL combine.

Kellen Mond to Quartney Davis ties it as time expires in College Station!! #LSUvsTAMU pic.twitter.com/ooupJEvfKI — Sports Daily (@SportsDGI) November 25, 2018

Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina

Finished career with 240 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 6 INT and 13 PD in 43 games from 2016-19. … Had best season in 2019, logging career-high 83 tackles (4.5 TFL), 2 INT and 6 PD. … Was named to All-ACC honorable mention list as senior. … Joins college teammate Bargas as UDFA signed by Minnesota. … His father, Torin Dorn, played for the Los Angeles Raiders and Rams from 1990-96 in the NFL.

Jordan Fehr, LB, Appalachian State

Helped the Mountaineers to four straight Sun Belt Conference titles. Made 27 straight starts at ILB in 2018-19. … Logged 211 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 8.0 sacks, 7 PD, 2 INT and 2 FR in four-year career. … Bench pressed 415 pounds and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash. … 6-3, 230 pounds.

Nakia Griffin-Stewart, TE, Pittsburgh

Played 25 games for Rutgers from 2015-18 and logged 13 catches for 97 yards and 1 TD. … Joined Pittsburgh as graduate transfer in 2019 and tallied 19 receptions for 185 yards and 1 TD. … 6-5, 260 pounds.

Tyler Higby, G, Michigan State

Another versatile offensive lineman who played 43 games and made 30 starts — 21 at LG, seven at LT, two at C. … Missed last six games of senior season due to injury but started four games at LT. … Was named team’s most outstanding lineman in 2018. … Joins seventh-round pick and Michigan State alum Kenny Willekes as members of the Vikings’ 2020 rookie class.

Jake Lacina, C, Augustana

St. Paul, Minn., native and graduate of Cretin-Derham Hall. … Earned 2019 DII Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top center. … Played 45 games from 2016-19.

Father, Corbin Lacina, played at Augustana from 1989-92 and in the NFL for Buffalo, Carolina, Minnesota and Chicago from 1994-2003. … Vikings Pro Bowl FB C.J. Ham signed as an UDFA out of Augustana in 2016.

Blake Lynch, LB, Baylor

A do-it-all athlete who started 32 games at five different positions – CB, LB, S, WR and RB. … In 2019, he started all 14 games at LB and logged 68 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 INT and 2 PD. … Was named to All-Big 12 honorable mention as a senior. … Logged 47 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 4.0 TFL as safety in 2018. … Hauled in 51 catches for 673 yards and 4 TD as wide receiver from 2016-17.

David Moa, DT, Boise State

Named to All-Moutain West second team in 2019 after registering 37 tackles, 1.0 sack and 6.5 TFL. … Missed all but one game senior year in 2018 due to injury, was granted sixth year of eligibility for 2019. … Posted career-high 8.5 sacks in 2016. … Finished career with 93 tackles, 22.5 TFL, 11.5 sacks and 6 PD from 2015-19.