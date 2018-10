P.J. Fleck, Gophers football head coach (⬆ UP)

Fleck doesn’t have a signature victory on his Gophers resume, but he does have a signature moral victory now. Heading into Columbus as 30-point dogs last weekend, the Gophers hung tough with then-No. 3 (now No. 2) Ohio State for three quarters before falling short 30-14. It was arguably Minnesota’s best performance in the Fleck era against a ranked Big Ten team, especially considering this is the same team that lost a combined 70-0 against Northwestern and Wisconsin to wrap up the 2017 campaign.