Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs

The rich just got richer.

On Monday, reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The details of the contract have yet to emerge, but according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the decade-long contract extension is the richest in league history and will be worth more than $400 million.

Combined with Mahomes’ current contract, Mahomes will remain in Kansas City through 2031.

The richest contract in NFL history in terms of value belongs to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who signed a 5-year, $150 million extension in May 2018.

In terms of annual salary, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson leads the pack. In April of last year, Wilson signed a 4-year, $140 million deal which pays him $35 million annually.

Clearly, if Mahomes’ contract outdoes both Ryan’s and Wilson’s, it will be a something to behold.

One Kansas City legend is ecstatic that his former team wrapped up the contract negotiations with its franchise superstar early.

Mahomes isn’t the first big name to earn historic money during this offseason. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey signed a record-breaking 4-year, $64 million contract extension with the Carolina Panthers in mid-April, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

There are a number of NFL stars that are next in line for a huge deal, and one name that comes to mind is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott and the Cowboys have been going back and forth for months, but on June 22, Prescott officially signed his franchise tag tender with the team.

He then celebrated in style.

However, despite signing the franchise tag tender, Prescott and the Cowboys are hoping to get a long-term deal done in the near future.

And now that Mahomes has officially signed an extension in Kansas City, the quarterback market will presumably balloon, meaning Prescott could be in line for a bigger payday than he initially expected.

 

This is a developing story.