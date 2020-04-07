Should Drew Brees have made the NFL All-Decade Team over Aaron Rodgers?

One was a sure thing. The other was debatable.

The NFL released its 2010s All-Decade Team selections on Monday, and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was the unanimous selection at one of the two quarterback spots, while Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers secured the second spot.

Noticeably, New Orleans Saints quarterback was left off of the team, and the response came in strong Tuesday morning, specifically from Skip Bayless on Skip and Shannon: UNDISPUTED.

“This decade has belonged to Tom Brady, No. 1, and Drew Brees, No. 2. Because if you look at this decade … Drew Brees leads the decade in completions and yards and completion percentage and touchdown passes and just about any stat that you want to throw out there.”

When it comes to the stats, Skip tells the truth – at least in the regular season.

Over the past 10 years, Brees connected on 4,170 passes for 46,770 yards and 345 touchdowns, with a completion percentage of 69.5 percent. He led the league in each of those categories in the 2010s, and his regular season record was 95-58.

Brees also became the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader during the 2018 season, breaking Peyton Manning’s record.

Then, during the 2019 season, he broke Manning’s record for most passing touchdowns all-time.

Back to Rodgers.

During the 2010s, he connected on 3,187 passes for 38,145 yards and 305 touchdowns, with a 64.7 percent completion percentage. His regular season record was 96-45-1.

Shannon Sharpe believes that as much as the regular season stats might support Brees’ argument, Rodgers’ accolades – and playoff successes – speak louder.

“What are we talking about, Skip? You know good and well A-Rod deserved it. He probably should have been unanimous!”

Since 2010, Rodgers has twice been NFL MVP – in 2011 and 2014 – and twice been named First-Team All-Pro – in the same years. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl win to start the decade in 2010, and he was named Super Bowl MVP.

And he played his butt off in that game.

Rodgers’ postseason record for the 2010s stands at 10-7, compared to 4-6 for Brees. Rodgers has passed for 4,604 yards and 36 touchdowns in those 17 playoff games. In his 10 playoff games, Brees passed for 3,319 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Rodgers’ playoff quarterback rating in the 2010s sits at 98.5, slightly above Brees’ rating of 97.4 and well above Brady’s 92.6 rating.

Drew Brees has also had great playoff success during his career, leading the Saints to a Super Bowl title and winning a Super Bowl MVP in the process – but that was back in 2009. He did make it to nine Pro Bowls over the last 10 years, but he hasn’t been a First-Team All-Pro selection since 2006.

So, what’s more important – incredible regular season numbers or awards and postseason numbers?

It’s clear what the Saints organization thinks:

So…what’s your take?

