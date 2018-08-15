Broncos sign veteran receiver, rookie D-lineman

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos made a series of roster moves Wednesday in advance of their joint practice with the Chicago Bears. They claimed wide receiver DeAndrew White off waivers from Houston and signed defensive lineman DeQuinton Osborne.

In corresponding moves, the Broncos waived/injured wide receiver Corey “Philly” Brown, who sustained a head injury in the weight room shortly after his recent arrival, and defensive lineman Paul Boyette.

White is a fourth-year pro who has appeared in six games with the 49ers (2015) and Texans (2017) while also spending time on the Patriots‘ practice squad and offseason roster from 2016-17. He has three career catches and six kickoff returns.

Osborne is a 300-pound rookie from Oklahoma State University, where he registered 56 tackles, 38 of them solo, with 9½ sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in two seasons after transferring from Kilgore Junior College.

An All-Big 12 Conference First Team selection in 2017, Osborne entered the NFL as a college free agent with Dallas on April 30.