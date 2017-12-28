Bengals-Ravens Capsule

CINCINNATI (6-9) at BALTIMORE (9-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 10 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cincinnati 8-7, Baltimore 8-6-1

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead 22-21

LAST MEETING – Ravens beat Bengals 20-0, Sept. 10

LAST WEEK – Bengals beat Lions 26-17; Ravens beat Colts 23-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 23, Ravens No. 11

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (28).

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (31), PASS (7).

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (15), PASS (29).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (14), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – … Ravens need win to clinch playoff berth. … Could be final game for Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, who served as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator from 1996-2001. … Lewis is 17-12 vs. Ravens. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is 9-10 vs. Bengals. … Ravens QB Joe Flacco has 9-9 record, 17 TD passes and 22 INTs against Cincinnati. … Bengals QB Andy Dalton is 6-6 vs. Ravens with 12 TDs and 17 INTs. … Dalton had one of worst career games in season-opening loss to Ravens. Matched career high with four INTs. Also was picked off four times by Ravens in 2013. … Bengals trying to avoid getting swept by Ravens for first time since 2011. … Cincinnati offense ranks last in NFL, finished last in offense only one time in club’s 50-year history, in 2008. On track for fewest points since 2008. … Dalton has 22 career 300-yard passing games, one shy of Boomer Esiason for club record. … WR A.J. Green has 31 career 100-yard receiving games, tied with Chad Johnson for club record. … Green is first NFL receiver since 1970 merger to start career with seven straight Pro Bowl nominations. … Dalton went six games and career-best 193 passes without INT earlier in season, but has thrown four in last three games. … Bengals run game averaging 81.3 yards, which would surpass previous club low of 89.9 yards rushing per game in 1995. … Cincinnati on pace to have no runner with 600 yards for first time since 1994. … Bengals Pro Bowl DT Geno Atkins leads all NFL interior linemen with nine sacks. … Cincinnati LB Carl Lawson leads all NFL rookies with 8 1/2 sacks, one shy of Carlos Dunlap’s team rookie record in 2010. … Bengals broke three-game skid last week. … Baltimore has won five of six. … Ravens lead NFL with 33 takeaways, rank first with plus-17 turnover differential. … Baltimore has won four straight at home and is 59-20 on own turf under Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. … Ravens have won 13 of last 14 home finales. … Baltimore has 16 turnovers this season, tied with 2012 Super Bowl squad for fewest in franchise history. … Flacco has eight TD passes, just two interceptions over last six games. … Baltimore LB Terrell Suggs has 12 + career sacks against Bengals, including two in first meeting this season. … Ravens’ defense has scored five TDs, tied for second in NFL behind Jacksonville (six). … Baltimore K Justin Tucker is 202 for 202 in PATs over career. … Fantasy Tip: Green has 46 catches for 800 yards and six TDs in nine career games against Ravens, who are without top CB Jimmy Smith.

