Bengals-Broncos Capsule

CINCINNATI (3-6) at DENVER (3-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE – Broncos by 2+

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cincinnati 4-5, Denver 2-6-1

SERIES RECORD – Broncos lead 21-9

LAST MEETING – Broncos beat Bengals 29-17, Sept. 25, 2016

LAST WEEK – Bengals lost to Titans 24-20; Broncos lost to Patriots 41-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 26, Broncos No. 25

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (32), PASS (27)

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (27), PASS (5)

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (13), PASS (19)

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (5), PASS (8)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Neither team has player with more than one interception this season. … This marks first game for Broncos NT Domata Peko against former team. … Marvin Lewis is 2-7 vs. Denver and he’ll be facing his former assistant in Broncos rookie head coach Vance Joseph, who was Bengals DBs coach from 2014-15. … Big reason both teams are 3-6: Bengals minus-9 in takeaways, Broncos minus-14. … QB Andy Dalton has 100-plus rating in last two games. In only visit to Denver, Dalton passed for 332 yards, two TDs in 24-22 loss to Broncos in 2011. … RB Joe Mixon one of three rookies (Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara) with 300-plus rush yards and 200-plus receiving yards. … WR A.J. Green had 70-yard TD catch last week and 31st 100-yard game, tying Chad Johnson for most in franchise history. … LB Carl Lawson leads NFL rookies with 5+ sacks. … QB Brock Osweiler passed for 299 yards, TD in only career game vs. Bengals, on Dec. 28, 2015. … RB Jamaal Charles had 387 scrimmage yards in last three games vs. Bengals, all while with Chiefs. … WR Emmanuel Sanders had nine catches for 117 yards, two TDs in last meeting. … OLB Von Miller has four sacks in last four home games. Miller is tied for second in AFC with 11 tackles for loss. … OLB Shane Ray had career-high three sacks in last meeting. … Bradley Roby is only NFL CB with 40-plus pass breakups (41) and two sacks since `14. … Justin Simmons is one of two AFC safeties (Jordan Poyer) with 45 or more tackles (48), sack and interception. … S Will Parks had first career interception in last game vs. Cincinnati. Fantasy Tip: Sanders showed he was back from his sprained ankle last week with six catches for 137 yards.

