Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

SEATTLE (AP) Seattle Mariners All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended 80 games for violating baseball’s joint drug agreement.

The league announced Cano’s suspension, a stunning development for the stalwart in the middle of the Mariners’ lineup and a club expected to contend for a postseason spot in the American League. Cano tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic. In a statement released through the players’ association, Cano said, ”This substance was given to me by a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic to treat a medical ailment.” He said he didn’t realize it was banned.

Article continues below ...

Cano is the most prominent player to be busted since Melky Cabrera was suspended in 2012 while leading the National League in hitting. There have been 36 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program and six in addition to Cano under the big league program: Houston pitcher Dean Deetz, Washington catcher Raudy Read, Pittsburgh pitcher Nik Turley, Kansas City outfielder Jorge Bonifacio, Toronto pitcher Thomas Pannone and Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco.

BOSTON (AP) – Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty homered in his first at-bat on Tuesday night after returning from the bereavement list and saluted his late mother when he crossed home plate.

Piscotty patted his heart with his right hand in tribute to Gretchen Piscotty , who died May 6 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Piscotty, who hadn’t played in a week, drove an 0-2 pitch from Eduardo Rodriguez over the Green Monster in left field. It was his third home run of the season and put Oakland up 3-0.

BASKETBALL

CHICAGO (AP) – Phoenix has won the No. 1 pick in next month’s NBA draft.

It’s the first time the Suns will have the chance to make the first overall selection. The Suns had the right combination of pingpong balls pop up for them at the draft lottery on Tuesday night, a reward of sorts after a season where Phoenix had the NBA’s worst record at 21-61.

Phoenix lost a coin flip for the top pick in 1969 to Milwaukee. The Bucks took Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Suns took Neal Walk.

Sacramento will pick No. 2 and Atlanta got the No. 3 pick – both of them moving up to get there. The top three spots were determined by the lottery, and then spots 4-14 fell in line of reverse order of record.

The rest of the slots, in order, went to No. 4 Memphis, No. 5 Dallas, No. 6 Orlando, No. 7 Chicago, No. 8 Cleveland, No. 9 New York, No. 10 Philadelphia, No. 11 Charlotte, No. 12 and No. 13 Los Angeles Clippers, and No. 14 Denver.

The draft is June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

GOLF

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The wife of former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover is facing a domestic violence charge stemming from an altercation with Glover and his mother after he missed the 54-hole cut at The Players Championship.

Krista Glover was arrested Saturday night and taken to the St. John’s County Jail. She was released the next day after posting $2,500 in bonds.

She faces a May 31 court date on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest without violence.

According to the offense report, Glover and his wife were having an altercation after the third round of The Players Championship, where Glover shot 78. The report said that when his mother, Hershey Glover, tried to intervene, Krista Glover began attacking her.

The arresting officer noticed cuts and blood on the arms and clothing of Glover’s mother. Hershey Glover also told the deputy she had been hit in the chest.

Glover confirmed on Twitter there was an altercation.

SOCCER

BERLIN (AP) – Russia has granted entry to the World Cup for a German journalist who exposed systematic doping in Russian athletics, reversing a decision last week that angered German officials.

However, Hajo Seppelt will face questioning if he goes to the tournament, Russian law enforcement said on Tuesday.

German public broadcaster ARD said Seppelt’s visa to report on the World Cup was declared invalid last week on the grounds that he was on a list of people who are ”persona non grata.” Officials including Foreign Minister Heiko Maas publicly pressed Russia to reconsider.

On Tuesday, Maas tweeted: ”Russian side has just informed us that (at)hajoseppelt can enter the country at least for the World Cup. Still pushing for free reporting.”