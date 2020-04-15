With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

How’s everyone doing today?

It seems defender for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain Layvin Kurzawa is struggling.

Article continues below ...

At least he’s not hurting, too.

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban and Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn’s doggo took a tumble and a slide – ouch.

Biggest hit of the quarantine????🤷🏿‍♂️😂.. haven’t been hit that hard since my rookie year! Lucy has no chill💨🐶 @lindseyvonn pic.twitter.com/6VsAyq5pj5 — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Swedish defenseman Viktor Svedberg’s good boy was going for a ride, and later, a run.

It’s always better when you’ve got a workout buddy.

Barys defenseman Viktor Svedberg 🇸🇪 got quite a view at home in Sweden. pic.twitter.com/ceaMmiQn2G — KHL (@khl_eng) April 14, 2020

Or a squad – Columbus Crew SC midfielder Pedros Santos is getting his cardio going with his kids.

Home workout in family 🏋️‍♂️ @columbuscrewsc workout week pic.twitter.com/PRWwyXBCR7 — Pedro miguel santos (@Pedro32santos) April 15, 2020

All alone? No problem!

Serie A club A.C. Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović seems to be entertaining himself solo.

Just two minutes of Zlatan putting on a show. (via @Ibra_official) pic.twitter.com/w6MsHdhCbe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 14, 2020

We’ve all had to use our ingenuity at home to get that workout in. Whether it’s buying weights, building a bench, starting up a workout video – or possibly engineering an elaborate system to practice your golf swing, like PGA Tour golfer Pan Cheng-tsung.

We’re impressed by his innovation and dedication.

Speaking of being impressed – you might have to watch this next video a few times.

Did ATP Tour player Alex De Minaur really just do that?

Our next question: How many attempts did that take?

This took way too long please don’t let it flop!! 😂🥵🤷‍♂️⛳️ @atptour #3days pic.twitter.com/7mjIucf3uh — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) April 15, 2020

We all have a little bit of extra time on our hands.

Stratch that – lot of extra time.

Some of our favorite NBA stars are filling it in interesting ways.

Did you know that Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is a fashionista? If you didn’t, now you do.

Or how about the fact that Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young can dance?

Actually, you probably knew that already since his videos are all the rage on TikTok right now.

TikTok is trending, with many athletes and their families taking to the platform to show off their silky smooth stuff.

But if breaking it down isn’t your thing, don’t worry – Los Angeles Chargers corner Chris Harris tries a different activity with his daughter.

Nail painting party, anyone?

.@chargers CB @ChrisHarrisJr is giving all other girl dads a run for their money pic.twitter.com/zXmgj53t4i — Strong Side (@strongsidenfl) April 15, 2020

He just earned the award for No. 1 dad during quarantine in our book!