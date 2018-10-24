Hawks’ Dedmon cleared to play home opener, 3 still out

ATLANTA (AP) — Dewayne Dedmon is expected to play in the Atlanta Hawks‘ home opener after missing the first three games recovering from a fractured left ankle.

The 7-foot center participated in his first full practice and was cleared for Wednesday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Hawks are still without three other players.

Forward John Collins continues to rehab an injured left ankle. His status will be updated Nov. 4, meaning he will miss at least six more games.

Swingman Justin Anderson has been cleared to take part in a modified practice schedule after June 29 surgery for recurring tibial stress syndrome in his left leg.

Guard Daniel Hamilton also has resumed a modified practice schedule after suffering a torn right rotator cuff.