Yanks’ Severino need elbow surgery, will miss season.

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has an elbow injury that requires Tommy John surgery.

The team said Tuesday the 26-year-old right-hander has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, a development that means the two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019.

Left-hander James Paxton already was projected to miss the first two months of the season following back surgery on Feb. 5. Domingo Germán must serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. He is eligible to return June 5, barring any postponements.

Severino’s injury leaves the AL East favorites with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings. The usual recovery time for Tommy John surgery is a year or more.

“I don’t want to sugarcoat the fact that being without Sevy, that’s a blow, but it doesn’t change our expectations and what we’re truly capable of,” manager Aaron Boone said. “So, no, nothing changes.”

Lefty Jordan Montgomery, who came back in September from Tommy John surgery, has been throwing at up to 94 mph and is the leading candidate for one slot. Jonathan Loaisiga and rookies Deivi Garcia and Michael King are possibilities along with Luis Cessa.

“We’re always constantly looking for upgrades anyway,” general manager Brian Cashman said.

YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS (SS) 1

Nick Tropeano allowed one hits in two innings, and Brian Keller struck out the side as New York pitchers struck out 13 strikeouts.

Chris Ianetta had two hits and scored a run.

Santiago Espinal homered for the Blue Jays. Nate Pearson, Toronto’s first-round draft pick in 2017, struck out the side in a one-inning start. Phillippe Aumont gave up three runs and two hits while striking out five in two innings.

TIGERS 9, METS 6

Tim Tebow hit his first extra-base hit in four spring trainings with New York, a two-run homer off Alex Wilson. The former Heisman Trophy winner was 9 for 60 in spring training entering this year.

Michael Wacha allowed one hit and two walks over two scoreless innings in his first Mets appearance.

Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull struck out four of six batters, and Wilson retired just one batter while giving up two home runs, four runs and a walk.

Miguel Cabrera hit a three-run homer off Ryley Gilliam.

BRAVES 4, TWINS 2

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz struck out three and allowed a home run to Trevor Larnach.

Shea Langeliers, the ninth overall pick last year, hit a two-run home run against Caleb Thielbar.

Jhoulys Chacín struck out two in his two-inning start and Zack Littell fanned three in two innings

RAYS 12, ORIOLES (SS) 1

Brandon Lowe had a single, triple and three RBIs, a day after he was excused from a workout to attend to his spring training home, which had been threatened by a brush fire.

Chris Davis hit his first home run of spring training.

Charlie Morton worked an inning in the start for the Rays and had a strikeout. Trevor Richards gave up three hits, including a home run, in hone inning.

John Means struck out three in the start for the Orioles, but gave up two earned runs on three hits.

RED SOX 12, ORIOLES (SS) 4

Connor Wong, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade, hit a grand slam and Jackie Bradley, Jr. homered.

Mitch Moreland tripled. Ryan Weber gave up two hits two innings and Mike Kickham struck out three of the five batters he retired, but allowed two earned runs and three hits.

MARLINS 7, ASTROS 4

Jon Berti, who played five positions as a rookie last year, doubled and tripled. Matt Kemp had two hits and Lewis Brinson homered.

José Ureña started and pitched two scoreless innings. Jorge Guzman got four outs in relief, two by strikeout, but gave up Chas McCormick’s grand slam.

Brandon Bielak struck out three over two innings in the start for the Astros, but surrendered two home runs.

BLUE JAYS (SS) 8, PHILLIES (SS) 6

Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run off Jake Arrieta and added an RBI double.

Arrieta gave up three runs and three hits while striking out two in two innings.

Kevin Smith, who struggled against Double A pitching in 2019, drove in three runs and hit a two-run homer. Chase Anderson gave up a run and two hits over two innings.

J.T. Realmuto doubled and tripled. Jhailyn Ortiz hit a grand slam.

PHILLIES (SS) 6, PIRATES 2

Ranger Suárez gave up two hits and struck out one in two innings.

Drew Storen had a strikeout in a clean inning of relief. Jose Gomez singled, tripled and drove in three runs.

John Ryan Murphy hit a two-run homer. Starter Joe Musgrove got six straight outs.

NATIONALS 6, CARDINALS 6

Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs.

NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Juan Soto hit an opposite-field, two-run homer to left.

Aníbal Sánchez gave up a run and two hits in two innings with two strikeouts.

