Blue Jays to face White Sox on the road

Toronto Blue Jays (17-26, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (20-22, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 3.75 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) White Sox: Ivan Nova (3-3, 6.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to Guaranteed Rate Field to play the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox are 10-11 in home games. Chicago ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .255 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the club with an average of .320.

The Blue Jays are 9-13 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .216 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Freddy Galvis leads the team with a mark of .279. The White Sox won the last meeting 4-2. Kelvin Herrera earned his first victory and Leury Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Chicago. Derek Law took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs and is batting .262. Charlie Tilson has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .442. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 7-for-32 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .262 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .165 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: day-to-day (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Leury Garcia: day-to-day (back).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).