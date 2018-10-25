Here we go again: Gordon, Salvy are Gold Glove finalists

Considering that the Royals have produced 14 American League Gold Glove winners since 2011 — more than any team in the majors — it’s no surprise that two Kansas City players are finalists for 2018 Gold Gloves.

And it’s no surprise that left fielder Alex Gordon and catcher Salvador Perez are those finalists.

Gordon and Perez have combined for nine of the 14 Gold Gloves awarded to Kansas City players in that span. Gordon won from 2011-14 and 2017, while Salvy was honored from 2013-16. Gordon also was the Platinum Glove winner in 2014.

Gordon had nine outfield assists in 2018, three off the AL lead. The other left field finalists are Boston’s Andrew Benintendi and the Yankees‘ Brett Gardner.

Perez had no errors in 2018 and threw out 24 would-be basestealers in 51 attempts, a 47.1 percent success rate that tied for second most in the majors. His competition for the AL award is Cleveland’s Yan Gomes and Houston’s Martin Maldonado.

Gold Glove winners will be announced Nov. 4.