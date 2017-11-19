Dolphins waive LB Rey Maualuga in wake of his arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Dolphins waived linebacker Rey Maualuga on Saturday after he was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in Miami.

The team announced the move without comment on the legal situation, saying they were promoting running back De’Veon Smith from the practice squad to take Maualuga’s roster spot.

It was unclear if Maualuga had an attorney. Police and court records show Maualuga was arrested after an early morning incident at a downtown Miami nightclub, allegedly involving a dispute over a bar bill.

Maualuga had 23 tackles for the Dolphins this season in six games, four of them being starts. Miami hosts Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Mike Hull will likely assume a starting role in Maualuga’s place for the Dolphins.

Maualuga was brought in as a free agent in August after rookie linebacker and projected Dolphins starter Raekwon McMillan was lost for the season with a knee injury. Maualuga needed several weeks to get in shape and recover from a hamstring injury, and was coming off an effort Monday night where he had a season-high seven tackles in a loss to Carolina.

The Dolphins (4-5) enter Sunday on a three-game losing streak and sitting in third in the AFC East. They have been outscored by 87 points this season, the fourth-worst figure in the NFL ahead of only the New York Giants, Cleveland and Indianapolis.