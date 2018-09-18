‘Inside the Magic: NBA 2K League’ premieres Sept. 19 on FOX Sports Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 18, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Magic” this coming Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. “Inside the Magic: NBA 2K League” presents an all-access at Magic Gaming, which began play in May. The NBA 2K League is a joint venture between the NBA and Take Two Interactive, publishers of NBA 2K. It is a professional esports league featuring the best 2K players in the world.

Fans will follow the team from their inception, when Magic E-League Director Ryan DeVos and Team Manager Chris Toussaint selected the team at the draft in New York City. Six strangers in MARLEY213S, UCMANNY, NACHOTRAYNOR, KINGCAMROYALTY, KONTRUL and SUPREME PULLER came together to represent the Magic on the e-court this season. Ours cameras joined the team as they battled through adversity early on before a line-up change resulted in a four-game winning streak. Off screen, we spotlight the group members as they learned how to balance life away from their families, in addition to how they developed a shared passion for giving back to the Central Florida community. Finally, we go behind the scenes as the team made a final push for the playoffs.

Join us on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Magic: NBA 2K League,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsMagic on Twitter for exclusive Magic content.

