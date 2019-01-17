Brown’s scoring spurt leads No. 14 Auburn past Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Bryce Brown scored all but two of his 22 points in the first half and No. 14 Auburn routed Texas A&M 85-66 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (13-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) won on the road for the first time in league play this season. They dominated the Aggies (7-8, 1-3) from the start and never looked back.

Brown scored 18 consecutive points for the Tigers — and outscored the Aggies 18-10 by himself during that span — late in the first half to stake Auburn to a double-digit lead it didn’t relinquish. Brown began the stretch with a three-point play after he was fouled in the lane on a layup, and his next 15 points came on 3-point shots.

Jared Harper had 17 points, six assists, three steals and three rebounds for Auburn. Anfernee McLemore added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Chuma Okeke had 10 points and seven rebounds. Austin Wiley grabbed 12 boards.

Auburn overwhelmed Texas A&M in second-chance points (20-8), points off turnovers (18-10), offensive rebounds (20-7) and bench points (27-5).

Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell each had 22 points to lead the Aggies.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers improved to 4-3 away from Auburn Arena. Before the game, coach Bruce Pearl said they needed to play better on the road if they intend to “have the kind of year we want to have.” The lopsided victory Wednesday should go a long way toward building confidence away from the cozy confines of home, especially with the Aggies coming off a last-second victory at Alabama on Saturday.

Texas A&M: Any notion the Aggies were back on the right track following TJ Starks‘ buzzer-beater at Alabama was quickly swept aside in what is expected to be a rebuilding year under coach Billy Kennedy.

UP NEXT

Auburn returns home to face No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday.

Texas A&M stays at home to play Missouri on Saturday.