Trio score 20-plus, No. 14 Marquette women top St. John’s

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman, Danielle King and Erika Davenport all scored at least 20 points and No. 14 Marquette made 19 of 21 throws in the fourth quarter to hold off St. John’s 83-73 on Sunday.

Hiedeman scored 23 points with a career-high seven steals and five assists, King made all 13 of her free throws and had 22 points, and Davenport had 20 with 16 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (16-3, 7-0 Big East), who have won seven straight, also welcomed back the school’s all-time leading scorer Allazia Blockton. Blockton, who has not played since getting hurt in the first conference game on Dec. 29, missed her only shot and grabbed a rebound in 11 minutes.

Curteeona Brelove had 22 points for the Red Storm (8-10, 1-6), Curteeona Brelove added 16 and Tiana England 15.

Marquette led by 15 midway through the third quarter but after St. John’s closed within four with two minutes to go, the Golden Eagles scored seven straight to regain control.