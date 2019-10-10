Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to go.

The reigning MVP picked up a double-double Wednesday in his preseason debut, as the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 133-99 win over the Utah Jazz in their second preseason game.

Antetokounmpo racked up 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes, while fellow starters Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez had 14 points each after sitting out the preseason opener.

Starting point guard Eric Bledsoe exited with an oblique strain in the first half.

Antetokounmpo’s older brother, newcomer Thanasis, went 4-for-4 from the field, finishing with nine points and five rebounds in 16 minutes.