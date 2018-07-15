NBA summer league recap: Bucks fall to 76ers 91-89 on late shot

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their time at the Las Vegas Summer League come to an end, losing to Philadelphia 91-89 on a three-point play with 3.6 seconds remaining.

The Bucks finished with a 2-3 record.

Center Christian Wood finished off his strong play for Milwaukee, scoring a team-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, pulling down 12 rebounds and blocking five shots.

Sterling Brown pitched in with 15 points and eight rebounds. Trae Bell Haynes had 13 points and Tim Quarterman 12 in limited time.

First-round draft pick Donte DiVincenzo played 16 minutes and scored one point, but also had four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Last year’s top pick, D.J. Wilson, had six points.

STARTING FIVE

Wood manned the middle with Wilson and Brown at forward. DiVincenzo was the 2 guard and Travis Trice II was at point.