Brewers RHP Davies reinstated off IL, will start Monday in St. Louis

The Milwaukee Brewers are getting a key piece of their starting rotation back.

Zach Davies has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Monday. To make room on the roster, the Brewers optioned reliever Aaron Wilkerson to Triple-A.

Davies was placed on the IL on Aug. 5 with back stiffness after allowing 17 earned runs over his last three outings. Before those three rough starts, Davies was posting career numbers with an 8-2 record and 2.79 ERA in his first 20 outings of the season.

Davies will start Monday night’s series opener in St. Louis.

Recalled to Milwaukee over the weekend, Wilkerson allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings on the mound during the Brewers’ 16-8 loss to Washington on Sunday.

Wilkerson will rejoin Triple-A San Antonio, where he’s posted a 7-2 record, 3.59 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings (15 starts).