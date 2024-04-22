Major League Baseball Brewers' Jakob Junis hit by fly ball in batting practice, taken away in ambulance Updated Apr. 22, 2024 6:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jakob Junis of the Milwaukee Brewers was taken away in an ambulance after being hit by a line drive during batting practice at Pittsburgh on Monday.

The right-hander, standing in the outfield, appeared to take a hard-hit ball to the head off the bat of Pirates infielder Alika Williams. Junis remained down for about 20 minutes while being treated by medical teams. He was alert while being loaded onto an ambulance and taken from PNC Park.

Junis, 31, went on the 15-day injured list on April 6 because of a shoulder impingement. He has made one start this season, allowing one run and three hits in four innings against the Minnesota Twins on April 2.

Since debuting in the majors with Kansas City on April 12, 2017, Junis is 38-45 with a 4.63 ERA in eight seasons with the Royals, San Francisco and Milwaukee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier Monday, the Brewers placed left-handed starter Wade Miley on the 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation. He joined left-hander DL Hall, who went on the IL because of a left knee sprain on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share