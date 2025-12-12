3 MLB Free Agents New York Mets Should Target After Quiet Winter Meetings

If you were a New York Mets fan hoping for the front office to take the roster to the next level at the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings, you were left with much to be desired – and painful punches of heartbreak, watching homegrown first baseman Pete Alonso and star closer Edwin Diaz depart Queens.

But the Winter Meetings isn't Spring Training: There are still plenty of impact free agents available that can improve this ballclub.

Here are three free agents the Mets should pursue.

RHP Kenley Jansen

Kenley Jansen is a two-time Reliever of the Year (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

2025 Stats: 2.59 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 57 strikeouts, 29 saves, 165 ERA+, 2.4 wins above replacement (59.0 innings pitched)

The Mets have already lost their closer (Diaz) and a pair of reputable relievers that they acquired via trade last season (Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers) in free agency; they desperately need help in the back end of the bullpen, and New York would know exactly what it's getting from Jansen.

The 38-year-old closer continues to be one of the best in the game. He's a steady fixture in the ninth inning who seldom puts runners on base and blew just one save opportunity last season. Jansen, who primarily deploys his cutter, would give the Mets a surefire closer, allowing Devin Williams – who the Mets signed to a three-year, $51 million deal – to begin the 2026 season in a setup role after a bumpy 2025 campaign (Williams posted a career-high 4.79 ERA with the New York Yankees).

Signing Williams and potentially Jansen shouldn't stop the Mets from adding more depth to their bullpen. Last season, New York's bullpen was 15th in MLB in ERA (3.93) and WHIP (1.29) and tied for 16th in opponent batting average (.244).

Not having to rely on a bounce-back season from Williams would be a luxury for the Mets, and it would be coming in the form of a four-time All-Star who has made 59 career postseason appearances (Jansen), posting a 2.20 ERA across 65.1 innings pitched.

OF Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger is a two-time Silver Slugger. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

2025 Stats: 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, 125 OPS+, 5.1 wins above replacement, .272/.334/480 slash line (588 at-bats)

Bellinger checks every box for the Mets.

For starters, the Mets only have one definitive starting outfielder next season: Juan Soto. They traded homegrown outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien, lost Cedric Mullins to the Tampa Bay Rays and both Starling Marte and Jesse Winker remain free agents. Bellinger, who has prominent playing time in center and right field under his belt and has dabbled in left, would likely slot into the vacant left field slot for the Mets, but he could move to center field if they add another outfielder or move Jeff McNeil to left.

Moreover, Bellinger has extensive experience at first base (274 MLB starts), which is relevant in the wake of the Mets losing Alonso to the Baltimore Orioles on a five-year, $155 million pact. Bellinger's versatility bodes well for a New York team looking for answers at multiple spots, while adding an impactful, left-handed hitter who's coming off arguably the best season of his career since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award.

A left-handed hitter who slugs at a high rate, can play several positions at a plausible level and has a trove of postseason experience: Who wouldn't want that on their lineup card? The Mets need Bellinger.

LHP Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez boasts a career 3.36 ERA. (Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

2025 Stats: 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 187 strikeouts, 114 ERA+, 3.8 wins above replacement (192.0 innings pitched)

The Mets need an ace, and Valdez is precisely that.

Yes, Valdez is coming off a down year, but the 2025 version of the southpaw would still be New York's best starting pitcher. Valdez is among the best left-handed starting pitchers in the sport and a proven ace. He pitches deep into games, works out of trouble and finds success with a three-pitch arsenal: sinker, curveball and changeup.

Valdez, a two-time All-Star, has made 16 career postseason starts with the Houston Astros and would become the anchor of a Mets' pitching staff that needs one. In 2025, their starting staff collapsed in the second half of the season, most notably with Kodai Senga being sent down to Triple-A and David Peterson, who was an All-Star, posting an 8.42 ERA over his last nine starts; Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas had injury-riddled seasons and struggled across the starts they made; Tylor Megill had his moments but later needed Tommy John surgery. In all, New York's starting rotation was 16th in MLB in opponent batting average (.247), 18th in ERA (4.13) and tied for 26th in WHIP (1.35).

If Nolan McLean can build on the brief success he had at the MLB level last season (2.06 ERA in eight starts), Clay Holmes continues to be a steady force every fifth day and at least one of Senga or Peterson get back on track, Valdez would lead a respectable rotation that can guide New York back to the postseason. And maybe the Mets double-dip on the starting pitching market and sign another top-of-the-rotation arm like Ranger Suarez or Zac Gallen? Maybe make a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Tigers for back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal?

But, first things first, they need to sign an ace, and Valdez fits the bill.

